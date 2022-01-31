Inside Politics: Ministers mull U-turn on mandatory jabs for NHS workers

Boris Johnson will this week attempt to seize the initiative and get back on the front foot with a blitz of domestic policy announcements, which his critics say are aimed at distracting attention away from Sue Gray’s looming report on Downing Street and Whitehall parties (still not published). After confirming over the weekend that a planned rise to NI contributions to fund social care will go ahead, announcements will be made on Brexit and the so-called levelling up agenda.

Inside the bubble

Commons action gets underway with education questions at 2.30pm, followed by any urgent question or statements. Later, the main business will see consideration of Lords amendments to the Advanced Research and Invention Agency Bill and the remaining stages of the Dormant Assets Bill.