Women who use cannabis while pregnant double the risk of stunting the growth of their babies, researchers have found.

Nearly 60,000 expectant mothers were part of the largest study to date of its kind, which found that cannabis users were more likely to give birth to smaller and underweight babies.

Researchers say they also found a direct link between exposure to marijuana during pregnancy and a premature birth, as well as a heightened risk of the newborn having to be admitted to a neonatal intensive care unit.