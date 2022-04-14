Earliest evidence of Maya calendar found inside Guatemalan pyramid

Mural fragments from between 200 and 300 BC with remnants of a “Seven Deer” glyph on them have been found inside the ruins of a pyramid in Guatemala.

The discovery marks the earliest-known use of the Maya calendar, an historical system created from movements of the sun, moon and planets which was based on a ritual cycle of 260 named days.

Until now, the earliest definitive Maya calendar notation dated to the first century BC.