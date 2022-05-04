My Carbon Footprint: I have a dirty little secret

I’m a life-long bin diver and proud, writes Kate Hughes

Thursday 05 May 2022 00:00
(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Right then, I feel we’ve reached a watershed moment, you and I.

We’ve been here, doing this a while now and I think we’ve got to the stage in our relationship that I can reveal a dirty little secret. Sometimes it’s quite a lot dirtier than even I had expected. Especially if I get the whole gravity versus balance thing wrong and fall in.

I bin dive, you see. I drag stuff other people have chucked away back out of the bin or, if I’m lucky, a skip.

