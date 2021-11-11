Choice – the fantasy battleground for all things green

Remember that miserable phase of the Brexit battle when 50 per cent of us were sitting across from the other 50 per cent wondering how on earth they could be getting this so fundamentally wrong? The phenomenon that played out in the same way, regardless of which side of the razor-wire-topped fence you were actually on?

I have been having flashbacks to all of that this week, thanks to a really ill-thought-through WhatsApp question that went something along the lines of: “What do you reckon to meat-free Monday? Would you want to see it introduced at school/work/among family?” Because clearly I have nothing better to do than set myself up as cannon-fodder.

Being on the receiving end of personal abuse is not a new sensation given the day job. I’m happy to bat away that rubbish, and roughly 70 per cent were in favour anyway – which at least answered the question. So far, so as expected.