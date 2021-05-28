Mental health services ‘unequipped to cope’ as drink and drug referrals for older people surge during Covid

Mental health services may struggle to cope in the wake of rising referrals for older people with addiction problems amid the pandemic, researchers have warned.

People aged between 55 and 74 with drug and alcohol problems were twice as likely to be referred to mental health services after the first Covid-19 lockdown compared with before, the first study to explore drug use and its impact on the mental health of older people during the pandemic found.

People with addiction problems and other mental health conditions, known as dual diagnosis, were also twice as likely to be referred than those without this combination of disorders, according the research, published in the journal Advances in Dual Diagnosis.