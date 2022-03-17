Breakthrough for scientists studying how methane-eating bacteria convert greenhouse gas to fuel
Researchers use state-of-the-art method to examine remarkable reaction, finds Laurie Churchman
Scientists studying the mysterious world of methane-eating bacteria may have brought us a step closer to converting a harmful greenhouse gas into fuel.
Methane has a powerful warming effect on the planet – but special bacteria are able to transform it into methanol, which can be used to power vehicles or generate electricity.
The bacteria naturally consume 30 million metric tons of methane a year.
