Breakthrough for scientists studying how methane-eating bacteria convert greenhouse gas to fuel

Researchers use state-of-the-art method to examine remarkable reaction, finds Laurie Churchman

Thursday 17 March 2022
<p>Methane is one of the most damaging greenhouse gasses </p>

Scientists studying the mysterious world of methane-eating bacteria may have brought us a step closer to converting a harmful greenhouse gas into fuel.

Methane has a powerful warming effect on the planet – but special bacteria are able to transform it into methanol, which can be used to power vehicles or generate electricity.

The bacteria naturally consume 30 million metric tons of methane a year.

