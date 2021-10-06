The Polish and Belarusian governments are “playing games” with the lives of migrants trapped along the border between the two countries, charity workers and locals have warned.

After a steep increase in crossings from Belarus this summer, Warsaw heightened its border security and temporarily legalised pushbacks to thwart asylum claims, even though the policy is illegal under international law.

The Polish government blames its neighbour over the issue, suggesting that Alexander Lukashenko’s regime is encouraging asylum seekers’ attempts to enter the European Union in retaliation for sanctions brought against it by Brussels.