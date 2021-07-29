Almost 4 million trapped in ‘insecure’ and low-paid work
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) called on the government to put an “end to the scourge of insecure work” and Labour’s deputy leader Angela Rayner said the UK’s economic model was “broken”
Around 3.7 million workers are “trapped” in low-paid and insecure work, new research suggests.
This group of workers is more likely to have lost their job in the Covid pandemic and earn less than the independently-calculated real living wage, according to the study.
Just under half (46%) of low-paid workers were away from work at the height of the pandemic, mostly due to being furloughed, but this compared to fewer than a fifth of workers in secure employment, an analysis of official figures by The Living Wage Foundation showed.
