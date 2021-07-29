Around 3.7 million workers are “trapped” in low-paid and insecure work, new research suggests.

This group of workers is more likely to have lost their job in the Covid pandemic and earn less than the independently-calculated real living wage, according to the study.

Just under half (46%) of low-paid workers were away from work at the height of the pandemic, mostly due to being furloughed, but this compared to fewer than a fifth of workers in secure employment, an analysis of official figures by The Living Wage Foundation showed.