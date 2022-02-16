Science Made Simple

Why don’t male mosquitos bite, and why is milk white?

We explore the curious questions that science can answer

Wednesday 16 February 2022 12:16
Comments
(Getty)

Why don’t male mosquitoes bite?

The majority of mosquitoes don’t bite. Of those species that do, only females require the additional blood as a protein source for the development of their eggs. Mosquitoes tend to get their energy from eating rotting fruit, not from drinking blood.

How can animals eat raw meat safely, yet we can't?

