Science Made Simple
Why don’t male mosquitos bite, and why is milk white?
We explore the curious questions that science can answer
Why don’t male mosquitoes bite?
The majority of mosquitoes don’t bite. Of those species that do, only females require the additional blood as a protein source for the development of their eggs. Mosquitoes tend to get their energy from eating rotting fruit, not from drinking blood.
How can animals eat raw meat safely, yet we can't?
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies