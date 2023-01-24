Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Inside Politics: Unhappy returns

Sunak orders probe into Zahawi tax affair and BBC chairman says sorry to staff over Johnson credit line, writes Matt Mathers

Tuesday 24 January 2023 08:26
Comments
(PA)

Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.

A three-year-old boy who can count in seven different languages has become Britain’s youngest Mensa member.

Word has it he’s now been hired by the Commons to keep track of the number of prime ministers and chancellors we’ve had over the past 12 months.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in