Inside Politics: Unhappy returns
Sunak orders probe into Zahawi tax affair and BBC chairman says sorry to staff over Johnson credit line, writes Matt Mathers
Hello there, I’m Matt Mathers and welcome to The Independent’s Inside Politics newsletter.
A three-year-old boy who can count in seven different languages has become Britain’s youngest Mensa member.
Word has it he’s now been hired by the Commons to keep track of the number of prime ministers and chancellors we’ve had over the past 12 months.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies