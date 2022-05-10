Nasa has detected what could be a spontaneous flip of a black hole 236 million light-years away.

The magnetic field of the cosmic body seemingly reversed, leading the team to detect a “rare and enigmatic outburst” from the distant galaxy.

“Rapid changes in visible and ultraviolet light have been seen in a few dozen galaxies similar to this one,” said Sibasish Laha, a research scientist at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County and Nasa’s Goddard Space Flight Center.