Breakthrough could lead to ‘superior new drugs’ for Alzheimer’s patients, researchers say
Researcher is ‘very hopeful’ findings could ‘lead to new treatment options’, Zoe Tidman reports
A breakthrough in Alzheimer’s research could help advance the development of “superior new drugs” that improve memory and cognitive function in patients, scientists say.
While there is no known cure for Alzheimer’s disease, the NHS says there are some drugs available that can help to “temporarily improve some symptoms”.
But researchers at the University of Glasgow said current treatments are “often not very effective” or are linked to side effects that could hamper effectiveness.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies