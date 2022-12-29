Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

New cause of melting Antarctic ice shelves discovered

The Thwaites Ice Shelf is one of the main contributors to rising sea levels and could be melting rapidly, scientists warn

Mustafa Javid Qadri
Thursday 29 December 2022 15:36
Comments
<p>The Thwaites Ice Shelf in Antarctica</p>

The Thwaites Ice Shelf in Antarctica

(Karen Alley)

Researchers have identified a process that may indicate ice shelves melting at an accelerating rate in the Antarctic.

A study led by the University of East Anglia discovered that the instability of one ice shelf might affect other surrounding ice shelves, pushing it downstream.

They also identified that a small ocean gyre - a system of circulating ocean currents - next to the Thwaites Ice Shelf can impact the amount of glacial meltwater flowing beneath it.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in