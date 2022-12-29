New cause of melting Antarctic ice shelves discovered

Researchers have identified a process that may indicate ice shelves melting at an accelerating rate in the Antarctic.

A study led by the University of East Anglia discovered that the instability of one ice shelf might affect other surrounding ice shelves, pushing it downstream.

They also identified that a small ocean gyre - a system of circulating ocean currents - next to the Thwaites Ice Shelf can impact the amount of glacial meltwater flowing beneath it.