A pair of new studies have laid bare the jaw-dropping extent of the effect air pollution is having on the health of city-dwellers across the globe.

The research from George Washington University in the US found approximately 86 per cent of people living in urban areas across the globe, or roughly 2.5 billion people, are exposed to unhealthy particulate matter levels. There were leading to 1.8 million excess deaths in cities globally in 2019.

Additionally, nearly two million asthma cases among children worldwide were attributable to nitrogen dioxide, an air pollutant mainly emitted by vehicles, the energy industry, and industrial manufacturing, in 2019. Two-thirds of these cases occurred in urban areas.