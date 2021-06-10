The government has announced highly anticipated changes to its system for distributing asylum-seeking children and young people across the UK, following much furore over its failure to ensure numbers are equally spread across the country.

The National Transfer Scheme, which was launched in 2016, will adopt a “rota” system, with an additional £20m in funding granted across local authorities that take unaccompanied child asylum seekers, according to the Home Office and the Department for Education.

It comes days after Kent County Council warned that it was at “breaking point” for the second time in less than a year due to the volume of children it has taken in after they have arrived on British shores after crossing the Channel.