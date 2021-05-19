Would a free-trade deal with Australia put UK famers out of business?
We’re told that an Australia-UK free trade would have destructive consequences for British agriculture – and failing to sign a deal would make Brexit pointless. But are such claims true? Ben Chu investigates
he Whitehall battle over the putative UK free-trade deal with Australia has focused on the impact on Britain’s farmers.
The farming unions, with the apparent backing of the Environment Department, have been lobbying against the deal, arguing that it would result in unfair competition for UK food producers. Minette Batters of the National Farmer Union argues lifting import tariffs would “make life unbearable for small British family farms”.
Scottish National Party politicians have also warned that the deal could devastate the business of Scottish crofters.
