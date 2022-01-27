Boris Johnson’s position is under threat as people across the country, and many of his own party’s MPs express their anger over Partygate. But where would a Johnson exit leave the UK on climate issues?

Internationally, the UK has had a politically enviable headstart on recent climate developments – from being the first country in the world to introduce a legally binding net zero target for 2050 and pushing for the closure of coal power stations to hosting the Cop26 climate summit.

While Johnson has a decidedly shaky history when it comes to championing the environment, for example, claiming in 2013 that “wind farms couldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding”, in recent years, he has changed his tune, and is now among the Conservative Party’s more pro-environment politicians.