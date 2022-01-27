What would a Boris Johnson exit mean for the UK’s climate action and net zero targets?
It is clear that if we are to tackle the climate crisis, the UK needs to accelerate its plans, says Harry Cockburn
Boris Johnson’s position is under threat as people across the country, and many of his own party’s MPs express their anger over Partygate. But where would a Johnson exit leave the UK on climate issues?
Internationally, the UK has had a politically enviable headstart on recent climate developments – from being the first country in the world to introduce a legally binding net zero target for 2050 and pushing for the closure of coal power stations to hosting the Cop26 climate summit.
While Johnson has a decidedly shaky history when it comes to championing the environment, for example, claiming in 2013 that “wind farms couldn’t pull the skin off a rice pudding”, in recent years, he has changed his tune, and is now among the Conservative Party’s more pro-environment politicians.
