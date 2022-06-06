The prime minister has written a three-page letter to his MPs setting out why they should support him in the vote tonight. He wisely doesn’t dwell too much on his past achievements, because he knows that politics doesn’t operate on gratitude.

He reminds MPs that he won them their majority at the last election, without saying explicitly what they know, which is that no one else could have done that.

Linked to that was his success in securing Britain’s departure from the EU – which he rebrands “resolving the Brexit crisis”, in an attempt to persuade the Remainer rump of the party that it was good for them too. Brexit was a huge achievement, and it will be the one thing that history will remember him for, but only half of the population thought it was a good thing, and besides, it has been done. No one thinks any other leader of the Conservative Party would try to undo Brexit – not even the opposition proposes to do that.