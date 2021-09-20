With fewer than 50 days to go until Cop26 – the pivotal global climate summit taking place in Glasgow, Boris Johnson is moving into action.

He told reporters travelling with him to the UN general assembly in New York that his main goal for this week is to persuade other wealthy countries to come up with cash to help the poorest slash their greenhouse gas emissions.

The prime minister on Monday told leaders at the UN that developed countries have “collectively failed” to live up to promises first made in 2009 to give poorer nations $100bn a year by 2020 to help them cut their emissions and adapt to escalating climate impacts.