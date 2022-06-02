Earlier this week, arts minister Lord Stephen Parkinson suggested that speculation over the future of Boris Johnson was "pretty pointless" and a "distraction from the work of government"

“There was an awful lot for us in government to be getting on with then just as there is now,” he told Sky News. “The cost-of-living, making sure that we’re providing the leadership we need in the face of the war in Ukraine – it’s pointless speculating about something unless or until it happens.”

That word distraction is an interesting, as I would suggest it is exactly what the home secretary, Priti Patel has also engaged in – in advocating for those pushing for Johnson to resign to “forget it”. She has also warned that writing letters against him in the wake of Sue Gray's report into Partygate – with 54 required to trigger a confidence vote in the PM – was a “sideshow”.