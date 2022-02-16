How No 10 is testing out excuses to enable Boris Johnson to escape the Partygate scandal

Publicly, the prime minister ‘can’t say anything’ – but, privately, No 10 is frantically trying to shift public opinion, as Rob Merrick explains

Wednesday 16 February 2022 15:35
(AP)

Boris Johnson insists he can’t “say anything” about his defence in the Partygate scandal while the police investigate him – but, behind the scenes, his aides are singing like canaries.

As the clock ticks down to what looks like an inevitable fixed penalty notice – and enormous pressure for the prime minister to resign – we are being given a fascinating insight into the fightback to come.

Friendly newspapers are being briefed about what are either, depending on your point of view, the clever arguments his lawyers will employ – or their increasingly desperate excuses.

