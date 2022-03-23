How Boris Johnson is pinning his hopes on more nuclear energy
PM ‘makes clear’ vision for energy source in UK strategy in meeting with industry leaders
As the war in Ukraine escalates, so does Britain’s push for energy that does not come from Russia.
From renewable energy to North Sea fossil fuels, the government is looking to boost its domestic energy output across the board.
Nuclear power has also entered the mix. And now, Boris Johnson wants it to account for a quarter of our electricity.
