How Boris Johnson is pinning his hopes on more nuclear energy

PM ‘makes clear’ vision for energy source in UK strategy in meeting with industry leaders

Wednesday 23 March 2022 07:00
<p>Boris Johnson met with nuclear industry leaders on Monday</p>

Boris Johnson met with nuclear industry leaders on Monday

(AFP via Getty Images)

As the war in Ukraine escalates, so does Britain’s push for energy that does not come from Russia.

From renewable energy to North Sea fossil fuels, the government is looking to boost its domestic energy output across the board.

Nuclear power has also entered the mix. And now, Boris Johnson wants it to account for a quarter of our electricity.

