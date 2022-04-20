“Safe and legal routes” has been bandied around a lot by ministers in recent days. Announcing the UK’s plan to ship asylum seekers to Rwanda last Thursday, Boris Johnson claimed proudly that these pathways would be a central part of the UK’s new, “innovative” approach to asylum.

Defending the controversial deal with the East African country this week, Priti Patel told the House of Commons the government was bringing in the changes to “stop that illegal trade in people smuggling, creating safe and legal routes for women, children and families so that they do not have to be put in the hands of the evil people smugglers”.

But despite all these claims that more safe routes will be created – and this being one of the central pledges in Ms Patel’s Nationality and Borders Bill – plans to give those crossing the Channel an alternative way of reach the UK are nowhere to be seen.