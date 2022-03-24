We’re about to see a boom in wind power at sea and on land
There are very few characters left still tilting at windmills, argues Harry Cockburn
An army of gentle giants is assembling on horizons around Britain.
Wind turbines – thousands of them. Bigger, better, more efficient, and supporting ever more domestic jobs – this technology is on course to help pull the UK out of its last grim dependence on fossil fuel-fired electricity and set us on a path for an energy independent future.
Wind already supplies around a quarter of all the UK’s electricity. The total capacity of the UK’s windfarms is 10.5 gigawatts.
