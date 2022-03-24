An army of gentle giants is assembling on horizons around Britain.

Wind turbines – thousands of them. Bigger, better, more efficient, and supporting ever more domestic jobs – this technology is on course to help pull the UK out of its last grim dependence on fossil fuel-fired electricity and set us on a path for an energy independent future.

Wind already supplies around a quarter of all the UK’s electricity. The total capacity of the UK’s windfarms is 10.5 gigawatts.