Analysis
How much longer can Boris Johnson ignore the Brexit-shaped elephant in the room?
The latest study from the Resolution Foundation over wages looks to the future –but it is clear the prime minister’s high-wage, high skilled economy has so far failed to materialise, writes Ben Chapman
By the end of the decade, workers in the UK will be £470 a year poorer as a result of Brexit, according to analysts at the Resolution Foundation think tank.
For many people, this might be dismissed as the latest instalment of “project fear”. After all, it is just another forecast, a model, a prediction that will one day be proved wrong.
But it is one based on a growing amount of hard data built up since the 2016 referendum and, latterly, our exit from the EU 18 months ago.
