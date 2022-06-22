By the end of the decade, workers in the UK will be £470 a year poorer as a result of Brexit, according to analysts at the Resolution Foundation think tank.

For many people, this might be dismissed as the latest instalment of “project fear”. After all, it is just another forecast, a model, a prediction that will one day be proved wrong.

But it is one based on a growing amount of hard data built up since the 2016 referendum and, latterly, our exit from the EU 18 months ago.