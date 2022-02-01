The government's "Benefits of Brexit" report is a remarkable tome that has clearly been published in a hurry.

It appears that no one had a chance to edit the document, which could have conveyed all of its main points at a fraction of the length.

There are obvious points to snipe at, including purported benefits which which could have been delivered without leaving the EU: The restoration of crown symbols on pint glasses or the blue cover on our passports, for example.