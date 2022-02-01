The government’s ‘benefits of Brexit’ should alarm us all – no wonder businesses are annoyed

It doesn’t take much reading between the lines to see what this means: businesses will have a say in writing their own rules, writes Ben Chapman

Tuesday 01 February 2022 17:10
Comments
<p>‘Despite stretching to 108 pages, the document is light on practical detail’ </p>

‘Despite stretching to 108 pages, the document is light on practical detail’

(AFP via Getty Images)

The government's "Benefits of Brexit" report is a remarkable tome that has clearly been published in a hurry.

It appears that no one had a chance to edit the document, which could have conveyed all of its main points at a fraction of the length.

There are obvious points to snipe at, including purported benefits which which could have been delivered without leaving the EU: The restoration of crown symbols on pint glasses or the blue cover on our passports, for example.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in