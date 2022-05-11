Analysis
Is Boris Johnson really willing to tear up his Brexit deal?
The PM is preparing to ditch the NI protocol, despite the risk of a damaging trade war with the EU. Adam Forrest looks at why the Tory leader feels a big row could be in his interests
Boris Johnson is used to making threats about Brexit. It’s been a successful tactic for him ever since he pounced on a chance to replace Theresa May as prime minister when she failed to get her deal through parliament.
The opportunist emerged triumphant from a Tory leadership contest by offering a simple promise to get Brexit done, “do or die”, telling everyone he was willing to walk away with “no deal” if it meant pulling the UK out of the EU quickly.
We are almost three years into Johnson’s time at No 10. He is now threatening to undo the withdrawal deal he got done with Brussels in 2019.
