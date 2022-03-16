Remember the 'festival of Brexit'? Believe it or not, it is currently underway. 'UNBOXED: Creativity in the UK', to give the event its official name, kicked off on 1 March in Paisley.

You could have been forgiven for not noticing: despite the idea having had its genesis in government, ministers have been surprisingly quiet about the whole affair. The original idea, inaugurated by Theresa May, was for something resembling the Festival of Britain after the Second World War – but staged to mark the UK's departure from the EU.

Latterly, the event's organisers have sought to downplay the Brexit link and explicitly rejected the Festival of Brexit description. That moniker was coined in the project's early stages by Jacob Rees-Mogg, who is now minister for Brexit opportunities.