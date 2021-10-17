Buzzwords such as ‘freeports’ and ‘levelling-up’ are more likely to paint a picture of a down-at-heel dockyard than the bright lights of Dubai.

Yet from Teesside to the Thames, money from the Middle East is helping to bankroll the government’s flagship policies.

The recent launch of the Thames Freeport — ‘Britain’s trading future’ according to the hard back coffee-table brochure dished out to attendees — is a case in point.