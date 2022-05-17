What would the proposed changes to the Northern Ireland protocol mean for businesses?
There have been calls for a ‘pragmatic’ solution to checks on goods – but the government has risked provoking a strong reaction from the EU, writes Ben Chapman
The UK government has set off another major Brexit row after announcing it will introduce legislation to unilaterally override parts of the Northern Ireland protocol.
Brussels reacted angrily after Liz Truss laid out plans to disapply parts of the agreement to ease the flow of goods between Great Britain and Northern Ireland.
What is the dispute?
