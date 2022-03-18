Parliament’s influential – and cross-party – Public Accounts Committee has warned that the government’s Brexit free trade agreements may not have any “actual” economic benefit, with the Department for International Trade having been too secretive and not kept parliament properly informed about what it was doing.

This is not a particularly new revelation: The Independent reported last year that the economic boost from all of the agreements signed so far is dwarfed 178 times over by the expected hit from leaving the EU single market.

But it is positive to see this fact getting more airtime in Westminster, because it makes it easier for everyone to make sense of the situation we find ourselves in. Taking a step back, there has never been a particularly strong argument for signing more free trade agreements (FTAs).