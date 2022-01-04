How charities are plugging gaping gaps in support for refugees in Calais

For thousands of displaced people in northern French coast, charities and voluntary groups are a lifeline. The absence of state support – French or British – is clear to see. As men, women and children sleep in makeshift camps, sometimes subject to freezing temperatures, the response from both governments is not to help them, but to bolster security and increase the police presence in the area in a bid to move them on.

Charities on the ground, both French and British, provide basic essentials such as clean water, food, clothing and tents - which many rely on to survive.

However, this crucial support could soon disappear. Choose Love, a celebrity-backed funder that has been providing smaller charities in northern France with financial support since 2015, has just withdrawn the bulk of this funding, citing “significant challenges” since the Covid-19 pandemic began. In 2021, the groups received a total of £600,000 from Choose Love, and they must now find alternative funds to meet this gap.