Imagine heading a business losing £2,000 per minute. That is the burden that Johan Lundgren, chief executive of easyJet, endured through the six months from October 2021 to March 2022.

The old aviation joke has never been more appropriate. How do you become a millionaire? Begin as a billionaire and start an airline. Yet a few hours after easyJet’s latest trading statement revealed the scale of the loss, the boss of Britain's biggest budget airline was in a positive mood.

“We remain confident in our plans which will see us reaching near 2019 flying levels for this summer and emerge as one of the winners in the recovery.”