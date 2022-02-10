The Home Office narrative over Channel boat crossings should concern us all
Harsh rhetoric has become the norm – but there is a distinct lack of evidence to back it up, says May Bulman
Twice now, the UK home secretary has told MPs and Lords in no certain terms that the majority of people crossing the Channel are not claiming asylum or seeking persecution.
The first time, Patel told the Lords Home Affairs and Justice Committee in October that 70 per cent of individuals on small boats were single men who are effectively economic migrants – “not genuine asylum seekers”.
Then again, last week, she told MPs on the Home Affairs Select Committee “the majority of them are people that are not claiming asylum or fleeing persecution”.
