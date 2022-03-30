‘Secret-killer’: Heatwave threshold rise offers window into how climate emergency is impacting Britain

Heatwaves are by far the deadliest extreme event in Europe and in the UK, writes Saphora Smith

Wednesday 30 March 2022 10:34
Comments
<p>Average temperatures are rising across the UK, particularly in parts of central and eastern England.</p>

Average temperatures are rising across the UK, particularly in parts of central and eastern England.

(Getty Images)

The news that the Met Office is increasing the temperature threshold for heatwaves across parts of England offers the latest window into how the climate emergency is affecting life in Britain.

The government body has announced that heatwaves will now need to be hotter, with the temperature threshold being increasedfrom 27C to 28C in six English counties: Surrey, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Bedfordshire, Hertfordshire and Cambridgeshire.

It also said that the temperature threshold in Lincolnshire would be raised from 26C to 27C and similarly in East Riding, Yorkshire from 25C to 26C.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in