Johnson gambles on the vaccines to win out against the Indian variant

T

he Indian Covid variant’s rapid increase in numbers, nearly a tripling of cases in a week from 520 to 1,313, has sparked widespread alarm and speculation about whether it could derail the plans to ease lockdown restrictions across the UK.

Briefing the nation from Downing Street, Boris Johnson was clear he didn’t believe now was the time to abandon the roadmap and plans to re-open indoor entertainment on Monday would be going ahead. But he signalled caution on the plans to end lockdown fully next month.

Some scientists have already said the precautionary principle should apply and Monday’s re-opening should be shelved.