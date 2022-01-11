Europe needs to brace itself for a mounting Omicron wave
Although the outlook in the UK has lightened since the dark days of early December, for much of the continent, the worst may be yet to come, writes Samuel Lovett
After South Africa, the UK was among the first countries in the world to face the full force of the Omicron variant.
Spreading rapidly throughout the four nations, Omicron fuelled a sudden surge in infections and hospitalisations, with the government forced to reimpose new Covid-19 restrictions.
