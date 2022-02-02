Covid may have fallen off the agenda for some politicians, but scientists are still busy at work trying to better understand the infection.

Last year, a handful of brave volunteers willingly signed up to a government-funded study that deliberately exposed participants to the virus. The research has not been without its controversy, given the ethical considerations at play, but the first results have been shared with the public.

It’s provided a fascinating insight into the “beginning, middle and end” of a Covid-19 infection, chief investigator Professor Christopher Chiu said.