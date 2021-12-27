Warning signs remain over Omicron – as does the hope

Christmas may have passed, bringing together hundreds of thousands of infected people across the country, but the picture around Omicron remains just as mixed.

The latest NHS data shows that the seven-day hospital admission rate rose across six out of seven English regions in the week up to 24 December, with London reporting the largest increase, at 62 per cent.

Covid bed occupancy rates are also up. Across England, a total of 8,474 patients were in hospital with the disease on 27 December, compared to 6,688 a week before – a 27 per cent rise.