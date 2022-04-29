After the suffering and pain of the past two years, another reason is hardly needed for better preparing the country for a future pandemic - yet newly published sickness absence figures for the UK in 2021 offer the latest incentive.

The proportion of people off sick from work last year rose to its highest rate for more than a decade, reaching 2.2 per cent of the working population, according to new data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Coronavirus accounted for nearly a quarter of all absenteeism, with an estimated 149 million working days lost to illness or injury last year, equivalent to 4.6 days per worker.