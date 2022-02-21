Higher spending on holidays and leisure is helping to boost the UK economy while businesses are at their most optimistic in months, according to new figures. We can also see similar indications on journey numbers and card spending, which are back at levels seen before the Omicron variant hit. These are welcome signs that an economic recovery from Omicron is possible, but there are plenty of reasons to remain concerned.

The index compiled by IHS Markit jumped from 54.2 in January to 60.2 in February. Anything above 50 indicates growth. A surge in restaurant bookings helped boost the services sector, which makes up the bulk of Britain’s economy. UK firms reported surging orders and their highest level of optimism since May last year when the country reopened after lockdown. Job creation also picked up.

Chris Williamson, chief business economist at IHS Markit, said the survey pointed to a “resurgent economy”. Boris Johnson’s decision to further relax Covid rules is seen as risky by scientists but in the absence of another surge in cases, it may further boost activity.