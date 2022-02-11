The scale of the challenge facing the next Metropolitan Police commissioner is immense
Dame Cressida Dick’s successor will have to rebuild public confidence, while salvaging officers’ morale, Lizzie Dearden writes
The next commissioner of the Metropolitan Police will be heading into a maelstrom of competing concerns and crises.
Scandals are nothing new for England’s oldest and largest force, but rarely have there been such a range of disasters in such quick succession.
Recent inquiries have seen its officers accused of misogyny, racism, corruption and sheer incompetence.
