The scale of the challenge facing the next Metropolitan Police commissioner is immense

Dame Cressida Dick’s successor will have to rebuild public confidence, while salvaging officers’ morale, Lizzie Dearden writes

Friday 11 February 2022 17:44
<p>Metropolitan Police chief Dame Cressida Dick leaves BBC Broadcasting House, London, following her appearance on BBC Radio London (Jonathan Brady/PA)</p>

(PA Wire)

The next commissioner of the Metropolitan Police will be heading into a maelstrom of competing concerns and crises.

Scandals are nothing new for England’s oldest and largest force, but rarely have there been such a range of disasters in such quick succession.

Recent inquiries have seen its officers accused of misogyny, racism, corruption and sheer incompetence.

