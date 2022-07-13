Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Why the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is in doubt

In nearly two decades of commercial operation, the former RAF base has never made a penny of profit as Simon Calder and Alastair Jamieson explain

Wednesday 13 July 2022 15:25
Comments
<p>Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under ‘strategic review’</p>

Doncaster Sheffield Airport is under ‘strategic review’

(DSA)

It was opened in 2005 as a new airport for northern England and once boasted regional connections from Flybe as well as holiday flights.

But the future for Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is now in doubt after its owners said the business “may no longer be commercially viable”.

Peel Group, which has piled significant sums of money into the former RAF Finningley, is now considering whether the site could be better used for something else and has begun an ominous “review of strategic options”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in