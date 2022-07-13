Why the future of Doncaster Sheffield Airport is in doubt

It was opened in 2005 as a new airport for northern England and once boasted regional connections from Flybe as well as holiday flights.

But the future for Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) is now in doubt after its owners said the business “may no longer be commercially viable”.

Peel Group, which has piled significant sums of money into the former RAF Finningley, is now considering whether the site could be better used for something else and has begun an ominous “review of strategic options”.