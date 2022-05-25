Will robots soon be doing the dishes? Don’t bet on it

Sir James Dyson hopes we will soon be waited on by robots - preferably ones branded with his own name. Or at least that's what his company has suggested he wants.

According to the company's latest press release, the multibillionaire engineer and founder is placing a "big bet" on the fact many of us will splash out to have robotic arms cleaning our sofas by 2030.

Dyson (the company) published photographs this week of robotic claws picking up dishes, and a hand-like machine holding a teddy bear.