Energy price cap: What do Ofgem’s changes mean for your gas and electricity bills?

Bills would change four times a year for millions of customers under new proposals, writes Ben Chapman

Tuesday 17 May 2022 07:43
Comments
<p>The government has been urged to step in to provide help for those who are struggling</p>

The government has been urged to step in to provide help for those who are struggling

(PA)

Energy bills could soon change more frequently after regulator Ofgem announced that it planned to change the rules for its price cap.

The proposals have attracted heavy criticism. So what do they mean for household gas and electricity bills?

Why is Ofgem proposing to change the price cap?

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in