Rishi Sunak’s energy bill loans and council tax rebates are not enough to help those struggling
Coming on the day Shell announced stellar profits, many will be angry at the level of help being offered by the chancellor, says Ben Chapman
It was unfortunate for Shell that Ofgem decided to ruin its party on Thursday. The UK's biggest company should have been toasting its "momentous year" as earnings quadrupled to $19bn thanks to massive jumps in oil and gas prices.
But the timing could hardly have been worse. Even Downing Street mandarins might have found it distasteful to raise a glass, given the circumstances.
Just hours after Shell published its stellar results, millions of people felt the sharp end of the rising energy prices that have so handsomely filled Shell's coffers.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies