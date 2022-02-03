It was unfortunate for Shell that Ofgem decided to ruin its party on Thursday. The UK's biggest company should have been toasting its "momentous year" as earnings quadrupled to $19bn thanks to massive jumps in oil and gas prices.

But the timing could hardly have been worse. Even Downing Street mandarins might have found it distasteful to raise a glass, given the circumstances.

Just hours after Shell published its stellar results, millions of people felt the sharp end of the rising energy prices that have so handsomely filled Shell's coffers.