With households facing soaring bills, the government can no longer ignore calls to fix the UK's broken energy market.

The average household is expected to be hit with a £700 increase to its energy costs in April, an amount many will struggle to absorb – particularly at a time of rising taxes, falling state benefits and a struggling economy

The crisis of sky-high wholesale energy prices is a global one, but the UK has been uniquely impacted - a fact that the government has refused to acknowledge.