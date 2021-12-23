It is time for a fundamental review of how the UK energy supplier market operates

Flawed policy has made the energy crisis worse in the UK than in other countries – but ministers have so far failed to face up to the issues, writes Ben Chapman

Thursday 23 December 2021 18:07
Comments
(Getty/iStock)

With households facing soaring bills, the government can no longer ignore calls to fix the UK's broken energy market.

The average household is expected to be hit with a £700 increase to its energy costs in April, an amount many will struggle to absorb – particularly at a time of rising taxes, falling state benefits and a struggling economy

The crisis of sky-high wholesale energy prices is a global one, but the UK has been uniquely impacted - a fact that the government has refused to acknowledge.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in