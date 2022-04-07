Analysis

Soaring bills, Russian gas, and the climate crisis – the energy strategy fails to address any of these issues

This proposal utterly fails on its own terms: It won’t cut emissions as fast as it could and certainly won’t help those facing terrifying rises to bills, argues Harry Cockburn

Thursday 07 April 2022 17:45
<p>Government plans will ensure 'cold homes on a warming planet', </p>

Government plans will ensure ‘cold homes on a warming planet’,

The government’s new energy security strategy is a complete shambles.

Faced with a triple-pronged crisis in the form of what to do about Russian gas, soaring energy bills and the climate crisis, the plans unveiled on Thursday will have a minimal impact on any of these major issues.

At the root of the problem is the government’s decision not to listen to experts in relevant fields. As a result, the government has categorically failed to take the simple, cost-effective course of action which could have addressed all three issues: to invest significantly in energy efficiency in order to help the UK stop squandering the energy we are already using.

