The government’s new energy security strategy is a complete shambles.

Faced with a triple-pronged crisis in the form of what to do about Russian gas, soaring energy bills and the climate crisis, the plans unveiled on Thursday will have a minimal impact on any of these major issues.

At the root of the problem is the government’s decision not to listen to experts in relevant fields. As a result, the government has categorically failed to take the simple, cost-effective course of action which could have addressed all three issues: to invest significantly in energy efficiency in order to help the UK stop squandering the energy we are already using.