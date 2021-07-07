The link between our fossil fuel addiction and worsening extreme heat is undeniable

Every heatwave occurring today is made more likely and more intense by human-induced climate change.”

Those are the definitive words of Dr Friederike Otto, associate director of the Environmental Change Institute at the University of Oxford and one of the world’s foremost extreme weather experts.

Dr Otto is part of a team that today revealed the climate crisis made North America’s recent heatwave 150 times more likely. Without human-caused warming, the record-breaking heat – which has killed hundreds of people across Canada and the western US – would have been “virtually impossible”, the scientists say.